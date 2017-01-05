SALE INTO REBAJAS!

By Carl Pattison

HAPPY New Year, and, if you didn’t know, the sales will have well and truly started, the day after Reyes.

We are sure to see massive reductions right across the board, especially after 2016’s disastrous Christmas retail sales here.

The shelves were still full before and after the festive period, with many stores offering 40, 50 and 60% off, even before the 25th! The fashion industry suffered, with people choosing not to splash out, and to save, instead, for those all-important sales.

So, how do you grab a bargain and not end up throwing it to the back of your wardrobe? Never buy something that’s high fashion and of the moment. Stick to classics that will last for years, and not only a few months.

Try on the garment/shoes, as attempting to return them a week later, only to find they don’t have your size, can be frustrating.

Patience in the fitting room will save you the hours spent traipsing back for a refund, or hunting down another item.

Remember, you’re not always entitled to your money back on sale items. If you’re out to pick up a bargain, then search with your head, not your eyes.

What seems like a good deal in the store can be a fashion mistake at home. Would you really wear that item if it weren’t reduced? It’s only a bargain if you would have bought it at full price.

A lot of fashion is reduced because it wasn’t popular, so it didn’t sell. Take a good look and ask yourself why it didn’t fly off the shelves.

Beware, too, of “fake” sales of goods which are especially fabricated for the stores, and have never been sold at those prices!Keep this in mind as you fly round the shops. Have fun shopping, and see if you can track down a genuine bargain.