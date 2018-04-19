Safety code for strays

A NEW rule will be introduced to ban the euthanisation of healthy animals at rescue shelters in Estepona, on the Costa del Sol.

The Town Hall has, reportedly, backed a PSOE motion to prohibit killing healthy pets at rescue centres there, says ADANA, the dog rescue charity.

The local council move comes after ADANA and other local animal support groups, Mirada Libre and Gatos y Amigos, put the proposal to the town hall.

Officials have also pledged to support campaigns for sterilisation, castration and education, concerning the care of animals in Estepona schools. And a new, animal-welfare department will be created by the council.

The euthanasia issue within animal-rescue shelters has been contested for some time in the town, because the Costa del Sol is over-run with stray cats and dogs.

ADANA, which rehomes around 300 dogs a year, has a “strict” policy of never putting down healthy animals.

“We are extremely pleased that this is now the official policy of the Estepona Town Council,” said ADANA President Mary Page.

She added that the charity was looking forward to further discussions with PP councillors Ana Velasco and Susana Casano.

It has not been decided when the town’s new rule will be implemented.