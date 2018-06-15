Sad news

Live Arico news

IT is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the closure of our shop on Golf del Sur. Our other shops in San Eugenio and Los Cristianos are continuing to thrive, and are open and fully-operational.

Dog of the week

Nalu is a kind-natured soul, who is looking for a loving family. Having spent most of his life in the animal shelter, he’s keen to prove how much he has to offer the right family. He is an energetic, loving, family type of dog, who would get along much better being the King of the Castle on his own.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Ring or Whatsapp 6592 42572 to make arrangements. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

