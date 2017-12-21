Did Russians ‘interfere’ in Catalans’ huge vote?

A BRITISH Parliamentary Committee, which has launched an inquiry into the “fake news” phenomenon, will hear testimonies into how Russian entities interfered in Catalonia’s independence referendum.

The investigation is being carried out by the UK Government’s Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, chaired by Conservative MP Damian Collins.

Its aim is to uncover how so-called ‘fake news’ has impacted on important political events in the West recently, including the US Election and Brexit.

The committee held its first session on Tuesday, collecting evidence about how online information was, reportedly, manipulated in the run-up to the Catalan independence vote on 1st October.

Collins explained how the committee’s objective was to expose how “fake news” was being used as a weapon by foreign governments in electoral processes.

He also revealed that committee members had already received evidence to suggest that there was foreign interference in the Catalan referendum.

An alleged trail of “fake news”, left by Russian websites and social media profiles, was detected during the recent Catalan independence movement, according to an investigation carried out by Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Three experts on the issue are expected to testify at the session: David Alandete, El Pais Deputy Director, Francisco de Borja Lasheras, Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations’ (ECFR) Madrid Office, and Mira Milosevich-Juaristi, Associate Professor of International Relations at Madrid’s IE Business School.

The committee also plans to interview the heads of major global technology companies, such as Facebook and Twitter.

It will then produce a report for the British Government, detailing its findings, which should be published around Easter 2018.

Meanwhile, over 75% of expats living in Catalunya are vehemently opposed to the region obtaining independence, according to a survey.

It was conducted by Spanish Property Insight, and, worryingly for the region, 45% of those polled also revealed they were considering leaving Catalunya as a result of uncertainty surrounding the area’s future.

The results of the study come ahead of Catalans, who headed to the polls yesterday (Thursday) to elect a new regional parliament.

While Inés Arrimadas’ Ciutadans (Cs) party is predicted to win the most seats, a coalition between pro-independence parties Esquerra (ERC), led by Oriol Junqueras, and Junts per Catalunya, headed by the exiled Carles Puigdemont, are expected to form a government, which would be a real blow for Madrid.

“The independence movement has come to dominate public life in Catalonia,” said Mark Stücklin, head of Spanish Property Insight. “But the identity politics of it leaves many expats cold.

“Expats choose to live in Catalonia because of its high quality of life, so they struggle to relate to the historical grievances and nationalist emotions of the independence movement.”

He added: “An exodus of expats would be a disaster for Catalonia.”