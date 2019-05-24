Rugby League star fighting for his life
BRITISH Rugby League star Jansin Turgut is fighting for his life, after toppling from the car park of a major Spanish airport last week.
The 23-year-old, former Salford Red Devils player, suffered “very serious” head injuries after falling from the third storey at Ibiza airport.
He was rushed to the Nuestra Senora del Rosario Clinic at around 3am in a critical condition. It was not clear whether he had just arrived or was leaving Ibiza
A Spanish police source told the Daily Star: “We can confirm it is Turgut, and he is in a very serious state. There is nothing more that we can say at the moment. We are looking into the incident and talking with his family.”
A source added: “A full report will be passed on to an investigating judge. At this stage, the incident is not being treated as a crime.”
The former England academy captain was sacked by the Red Devils in early April, following a disciplinary hearing.
Ian Blease, director of rugby operations, later revealed he had been suspended for, allegedly, breaching club protocol.
