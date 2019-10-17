Royal Mail workers vote to strike is looming large
BRITAIN’S Royal Mail workers have voted hugely in favour of strikes, following a dispute over job security and employment terms and conditions, the Communication Workers Union said.
Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) backed action by 97%, in a huge turn-out of almost 76%.
The dispute has flared over implementation of a so-called Four Pillars Agreement, reached last year between the union and Royal Mail. These include working hours, the use of technology to monitor efficiency, and its
parcel-sorting systems.
The CWU said that Royal Mail was not sticking to an agreement reached last year, covering a wide range of issues, including plans to reduce the working week, as well as job security.
Industrial relations at the company have worsened this year, with widespread, unofficial strikes breaking out virtually every week.
Terry Pullinger, the CWU’s Deputy General Secretary, says the union and its members are facing the fight of their lives. And the CWU said the result represented the largest Yes vote for national industrial action since the passing of the Trade union Act 2016.
The union said the prospect of the first national postal strike in a decade now looms large, and Pullinger said: “Just over one year ago, the Royal Mail Group Board and the CWU agreed a blue-print agreement for the future.
“It’s a progressive agreement that included a historic pension solution, a mutual, interest-driven relationship and a joint vision, for a successful postal service with social aims.
“Today, the new RMG leadership is breaking that agreement. Our members take honour seriously, and have voted to fight for that agreement, against those who now seek to break up the great British Postal service, in the interest of fast-track profit and greed.”
He added: “Integrity and pride still matter, and we will not stand aside and see destroyed what we have spent our working lives building.”
General Secretary Dave Ward said: “This result sends a clear message to Royal Mail Group. Our members will not stand by as you rip up their terms and conditions, and destroy the service they give to the public and businesses of the UK.
“We would urge Royal Mail Group to now enter serious negotiations with this union. We also call on the public to get behind this dispute and your postal workers.
“We are very proud of our members today. They have stood by their union in record numbers, and have given hope to workers across the nation.”
