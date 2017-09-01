Royal couple support for anti-terror, protest demo

AN estimated half-a-million people, including the King and Queen of Spain, gathered in central Barcelona on Saturday evening in what is believed to be the biggest demonstration in Spain’s recent history.

The public, and royalty, were responding to the terror attacks in the city and in the Tarragona province of Cambrils, which happened nine and 10 days earlier.

Thousands of Muslims, and Presidents (or their representatives) from every Spanish regional and provincial government, took part.

A collective, simultaneous cry of “No tinc por” (I’m not afraid), in Catalán went up, sending a clear message to the terrorism organisation that Spain was more united than ever.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was also present, marching alongside King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, while Catalunya’s military police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, headed up the throng, along with other members of the emergency services.

They were all hailed as heroes for their brave and swift work last Thursday night and Friday morning, and countless more lives could have been lost without their magnificent efforts.

In joining the march, King Felipe became the first Spanish sovereign to participation in a public demonstration since before the Franco-era.

He, Rajoy and Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, who are bitterly divided by an upcoming independence referendum, made a rare show of unity in standing firm against the attacks.

The 500,000-strong crowd marched down the exact street which had been transformed into a bloodbath nine days earlier.

And numerous manifestos were read out, including those by Catalunya-born actress Rosa Maria Sardà and the Islamic Ibn Battuta Foundation’s leader, Miriam Hatibi.

A parallel protest was staged in Cambrils, where five terrorists in an Audi A3 ploughed into late-night crowds, killing 61-year-old Ana María Suárez, from Zaragoza, who is set to have a street named after her, and injuring another six people before all five killers were shot dead by a lone police officer.

The Barcelona attack left 13 dead, including at least two children: three-year-old Xavi, from Rubí (Barcelona province) and seven-year-old British-Australian Julian, who spend his last minutes cradled in the arms of a British man, who was determined not to let him die alone.

A total of 132 people were injured in both attacks, and 25 remain in hospital, of whom 16 are still critical.

Pau Pérez, 34, from Burgos, well-known locally for his aid work in Haïti, was knifed to death by Barcelona van driver Younes Abouyaqqoub, 22, who had hijacked his car, intending to use it for the Cambrils attack.

Abouyaqqoub was later shot dead after going on the run, and then being identified and reported by a local woman.

At the same time as the Barcelona and Cambrils gatherings, a 2,000-strong protest was held in the Girona province of Ripoll where all the terrorists had lived, – many since earliest childhood.

Banners flew from marchers’ hands, reading: “Only love will save the world,” “United against terrorism,” “Islam is peace,” “Their wars, our lost loved ones,” and “We’re not afraid”.

Muslims carried placards reading, “Not with my hands, not in my name,” many on their second day of mass-demonstrating, having travelled far and wide.

Friday, the Islamic holy day, saw multiple Muslim associations from Navarra to Ceuta demonstrating against terrorism, calling it “fascism” and “hijacking their religion”.

In a speech, Ripoll Mayor Jordi Munell expressed his support and compassion for the Islamic community in the town and beyond, and his commitment to fighting extremism and radicalism.

But the most stirring part of the demonstration came in a speech by Hafida Oukabir (pictured), whose brother Driss, 28, is in custody on suspicion of being involved in the Barcelona massacre, and their brother, 17-year-old Moussa, who was shot dead by police while carrying out the Cambrils attack.

Hafida, whose family has been shattered by grief – none of them knew what Driss and Moussa were involved in until it was too late – fought back tears as she addressed the crowd.

She had to break off a few times when she became overwhelmed with emotion. But as sister of two suspected terrorists, Hafida’s appearance was clear testimony to the fact that killings in the name of Jihad cause immense suffering for the perpetrators’ families, as well as those of the direct victims.

“Us Muslims, who live in Ripoll and Catalunya, cannot thank you all enough for your shows of support,” said Hafida.

“We all share the same pain; we’ve all cried. And the total disbelief and bewilderment over what has happened is the same for all of us.”

She received heartfelt applause for her bravery in standing up in front of the crowd, and her speech moved most of people to tears.