Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day

Cats Welfare news

MAKE a date in your diary and come to join us for a Pimms. Yates Show Bar, Playa de Las Americas, is the place to be on 21st June, from 1pm.

Watch all the races, live, on the big screen, and win one of the really fabulous prizes up for grabs in the raffle. There will be awards for the best-dressed on the day, plus many more amazing treats available to win.

It’s all in aid of raising much-needed money for Cats Welfare Tenerife.

Fun for all the family, all afternoon, with the benefit of supporting a great cause. Come along and be part of the fun!

Microchip offer

Every year, hundreds of cats and dogs go missing in Tenerife, and many never find their way home. A microchip (along with a collar and tag) gives your pet the best-possible chance of being found and returned safely.

For June only, our vets Don Perro (Las Chafiras near the pharmacy), Yaiza (near language school, Los Cristianos) and Vet Express (behind Gran Sur), have a special offer of a dog or cat microchip for just 23 euros.

If you want to take advantage of this, you MUST contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring/WhatsApp Maria (English) on 6466 29129, seven days a week 9am-6pm, or Sandra (Spanish and German), after 6pm on 6712 82773, for a unique promotion code.

Pop your pet along to the vet with your code, and pay them the 23 euros directly. If you love them, don’t lose them!

Adoptions

Please consider adopting a kitten/cat from us. Contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring/whatsapp Maria (English) on 6466 29129, seven days a week 9am-6pm, or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm on 6712 82773. All kittens go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision.

Fostering

We are in urgent need of people, in their own homes, to bottle-feed kittens. No experience is needed, and we will supply all the milk – and support! Message us on Facebook, or contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

They can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm. If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.

Shop volunteers

We are desperately short of volunteers who can spare a few hours a week, either mornings or afternoons. Never worked in a shop before? No problem. You won’t be on your own, and full training is given. Facebook PM to ask questions, or have a no-obligation chat.