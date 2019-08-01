Ronaldo’s tough-guy pal, who’s his close neighbour
CRISTIANO Ronaldo has expanded his property empire with a €1.4m mansion in Marbella, close to Conor McGregor, Ireland’s much-acclaimed UFC fighter, said to be the world’s fourth-highest-paid sportsman of all, just behind ex-Manchester United star Ronaldo.
His four-bedroom property, on the La Resina estate, has taken the Juventus star’s housing portfolio to €29m.
While not directly neighbours, the athletes are more than close enough to be on nodding terms in the luxurious development, nicknamed the “Superstars Cul De Sac”.
Ronaldo’s new high-tech villa (pictured) has an LED-lit
driveway, private gym, cinema room and infinity pool. And views of the Mediterranean are provided by ceiling-to-floor windows, alongside high ceilings and floating staircases.
McGregor is a known fan of the new kid on the block,
especially after Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Atletico Madrid earlier this year.
The 31-year-old Dubliner said: “Cristiano is a phenomenal athlete, person, and entrepreneur. His all-around discipline, perfectionist attitude and dedication to his craft has inspired so many young children to play football.
“Just look what he did recently in the Champions League, at 34 years young, a hat-trick under the lights when the pressure was on for all the marbles.
“And against Atletico Madrid, one of the best defensive sides in Europe. That is inspiring! We are both disciplined athletes at the top of our game.”
