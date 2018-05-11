Roll on the Hard Rock summer trio of legends

HARD Rock Hotel Tenerife has confirmed the music legends who will play at Children of the 80s next month, and in July, promising a summer of addictive, old-school vibes, and rocking disco anthems.

For the first time, and through popular demand, there will be two Children of the 80s’ parties in July, instead of the usual, monthly event, taking place in the open-air concert area, beside Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife’s lagoon.

Sabrina Salerno, the Italian singer, model, actress and record producer, kick-starts the summer line-up on 16th June.

Sabrina, awarded the Best European Singer crown in 1988, has had a string of European-wide summer hits, including Sexy Girl, Boys (Summertime Love), Hot Girl and All of Me (Boy Oh Boy).

Next up, on 14th July, is Vengaboys, one of Europe’s most-notable party acts, who will be getting the crowd jumping to their multi-platinum hits such as Up & Down, We Like to Party!, Uncle John From Jamaica, Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom and We’re Going to Ibiza, as well as current, top-40, chart hits.

The second party of the month takes place on 28th July, featuring Sugarhill Gang.

Melle Mel & Scorpio, from the Furious 5, take to the stage with their identifiable, old-school, hip-hop beats and sounds. The American group are most famous for their 1979 hit, Rapper’s Delight, which was the first rap single to become a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition to the guest artists, each party is supported by DJ trio Dream Team Reload, and local Canarian superstars Puretas Party, as well as dazzling entertainers and 80s’ costumes.

A weekly Children of the 80s’ party will also take place every Friday at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiz, from 1st June to 28th September.

Guests at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife will have full access to all live events, at no extra cost.

Deluxe rooms at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife are priced from 283 euros per night, on a B&B basis, based on two people sharing (www.hrhtenerife.com).

Tickets to the Children of the 80s’ gig, priced from 15 euros, can be purchased via www.childrenofthe80s.com.

