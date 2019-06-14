Rock-throwing trio endangered drivers

A DANGEROUS prank, which could have had serious consequences, was played out in the early hours of last Wednesday, by three youngsters.

The teenage boys, who were throwing small rocks and stones at passing cars on the La Laguna road, were arrested and detained by the National Police for committing a serious road-safety crime. It resulted in one of their victims losing her desire to continue driving.

The minors were accused of throwing the missiles, from the top of the tunnel in the Verdellada area, at passing vehicles as they drove on the Via de Ronda. Two of the detained individuals are aged 15 and 16.

Officers said in a statement that one victim’s car was heavily damaged, and the driver was so severely affected by the shattering attack that she refused to drive again.

The police were informed immediately, via a 091 call, and the police attended the scene to investigate.

Upon arrival, they saw the three youngsters behaving suspiciously and detained them. The trio, identified as minors, were taken home to their parents or guardians, and told to present themselves at the police station the following morning, to give their official statements.