RJ and Linda

K9 animal news

LAST week, RJ and Linda got the opportunity of a lifetime, travelling to the UK to live with their new families!

It was a complicated goodbye for staff and volunteers at the refuge, as they would miss them very much. But they were very happy to see them finally living the lives they deserved!

It was a long journey, but they finally reached their destinations. Linda arrived with her new family who she had already met as volunteers at K9. RJ was lucky enough to be reunited with his sister Ruby, who was homed a year earlier.

The reunion was amazing, and we are sure they both remembered each other. Both Linda and RJ had an action-packed first day, exploring their new surroundings, and finding the perfect place to unwind.

We can see that they are both extremely happy. Linda got to play in the snow, something she had never encountered before, and RJ ran around the hills of Wales with Ruby. Their new families tell us they are both good as gold, and they are extremely happy and grateful to have them in their lives.

It’s happy endings like these that motivate K9 to continue doing what they do!

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.

Charity shop

Our charity shop in Alcala Plaza is always looking for new items to sell. If you have any unwanted clothes, shoes, books or bric-a-brac, please pop them into our shop, or to K9.

We welcome all kinds of items, all proceeds going towards helping the dogs. The shop is open from 10am-2pm, Monday to Saturday. Pop in, or call them on 6465 61035. Collections can also be arranged, using this number.

Ways you can help

If you wish to support K9 animal refuge, and contribute towards the safe rescue and adoption of abandoned dogs and cats, we would be very appreciative.

You can buy our merchandise (T-shirts, vests, key rings, wristbands and more) at K9, sponsor one of our dogs via our website, and donate money via our website, or cash at our refuge. We also welcome donations of food and other items.

Also, you can become a volunteer dog walker by calling us, or simply popping by, during our opening hours. Remember to keep an eye on our website or Facebook page for any fund-raising events which you may like to attend.

K9 are often looking for people travelling to Germany, and other locations, to accompany dogs which have found new homes outside Tenerife. We are currently looking for flights to Munich or Stuttgart, so, if you are able to accompany our dogs during their flights, please contact us ASAP.