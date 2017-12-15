Ritmania successes

AS winners of the talent competition Islasvision in 2012, performers from Ritmania Fame Academy were recently invited to compete against previous finalists from all over the Canary Islands.

There were 12 groups in this year’s final, and the theme was Musicals. The production had to include singing, dancing and musical theatre, and 42nd Street turned out to be a very wise choice for this talented bunch!

The dancing was choreographed by Carla Guest, the academy’s proud owner, and 20 students took part, ranging from 8-18.

“We were a little nervous when we arrived at the venue, because the stage was carpet, and we were tapping!” said Carla. “But it didn’t matter, because the kids danced and sang their little hearts out. They put on the performance of a lifetime, and didn’t put a foot wrong.

“The judges were on their feet by the end, and we were crowned winners of Islasvision 2017. It was a fantastic achievement.”

Their participation in a Tapathon, in a Golf del Sur restaurant, nearly brought further success for the academy, when they attempted, in conjunction with other dance groups across the UK and Europe, to break the record for the largest number of people tap-dancing at the same time.

“We were linked up to the UK via mobile, and it was all very exciting,” said Carla. “All the dancers were in good spirits for this great cause.

“It was in collaboration with The Performers Project in England, and, this year, involved 7,518 dancers! Each year, the previous year’s numbers are exceeded, and we fell short by just 78 people, so didn’t quite make it in to the Guinness Book of Records. But it was still a tremendous achievement!

“The dance groups involved raised a total of £38,600 for Children In Need, which was phenomenal. Ritmania were so happy to stage the first-ever Tapathon, here in Tenerife, and we are looking forward to participating again next year.”