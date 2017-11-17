Ritmania plans to tap into a record

IF you hear a strange sound, this Sunday morning, coming from The Beer Trap restaurant at the golf club on Golf del Sur, don’t worry!

It’ll be the dancers from the Ritmania Fame Academy, taking part in a Tapathon to raise money for BBC Children In Need, in collaboration with “The Performers Project”. They’ll be attempting to break the record for the most tap dancers performing the same tap routine at the same time, throughout England and Europe.

If successful, they will be added to the Guiness Book of World Records. The Tapathon starts at one o’clock on the dot, and the dancers will be rehearsing from 11.30am.

Los Cristianos Academy owner, Carla Guest, said: “We’ll be linked to the UK via mobile, on which we have to video our group performing. We bought the Tapathon T-shirts from the UK, with 100% going to Children In Need.

“We will also be taking round a bucket at the end of the event for people to donate, which will go to the Helping Hands charity, here on the island, and help fund our much-needed ballet barres. We are also organising a raffle.”

She added: “It is has been great for all our students, and some of the mums, to get involved and learn the routine. Ritmania is passionate about tap dancing, and the kids love it. The thought of maybe breaking a record has been exciting for them, too.

“We will have approximately 74 dancers taking part, aged 7-50 something, and there will be a special performance by Ritmania, with a mini-disco afterwards. Everyone is welcome!”