RIP Xavi

Accion del Sol news

EVERY dog at the refuge is special, but, occasionally, one stands out from all the rest. A Rottweiler was found wandering around the streets of Guia de Isora, and we named him Crash.

When he underwent his initial health checks, it became clear that he had health issues. He started to have epileptic seizures, and had to be put on medication to prevent the fits.

We knew that we would not be able to have him adopted, because of his issues, but we were very lucky to be able to foster him to a lovely couple, who are big supporters of Accion del Sol.

They changed his name to Xavi, and he had a wonderful two and a half years of being loved and cared for, and his epileptic seizures had almost stopped.

Last week, they were devastated when he finally died of old age, but at least he had a very happy and special time, knowing that he was loved, to the end.

It’s always devastingly sad to lose our pets, but the love they give, during their time with you, is completely unconditional, and we can cherish the memories they leave behind.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1, which is just after the El Medano junction. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol.