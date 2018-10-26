Restaurant hit by blaze in morning

FIRE-FIGHTERS were called out to a blaze at an Icod de los Vinos restaurant on Wednesday, just before 11am.

It was, apparently, an accidental blaze which started in the kitchen. But the fire-fighters got to work, extinguishing the flames and then ventilating the building.

The fire caused quite a lot of damage, specifically to the chimney, the oven, and the electrical installations, as well as to the kitchen itself. And the rest of the restaurant also suffered significant smoke damage.

Local Police and the Guardia Civil were at the scene to assist with the emergency. And, fortunately, there were no casualties at the restaurant, on the Centinela path.