Things to remember!

Cats Welfare news

CATS make great pets because they’re low maintenance, and thrive in families with children.

They like to leap, run and pounce, which is great fun to watch, and love being stroked and cuddled. Here, in Tenerife, we have many cats of all ages, awaiting their forever homes.

Whether you decide to adopt a kitten or an adult cat, they will all have lots of love and affection to give. Introducing children to pets is an important way of teaching them to respect animals.

If you choose to have a kitten, it’s important to lay out some rules, ahead of time. These need to go both ways: rules for the kitten and rules for the kids. Choose areas where your pet will be allowed to roam. Will it be an indoor cat, or will it be allowed to go outside? Is it allowed to jump on the furniture?

The children’s rules need to be clear, too. Set boundaries on when and how to play with the kitten, and how to pick it up. Make it clear that it’s not OK to pull its tail or whiskers, or any other part of its body.

Set each child a role in the care of your new pet. One could be responsible for making sure that the kitten has fresh food and water every day, while another ensures its bedding is clean, and toys are available. Cleaning the litter box should be done by adults, though, as children do forget to wash their hands thoroughly, and this task calls for strict hygiene.

When you bring your kitten home, your children will be excited and ready to play with it. Your kitten will be less stressed if you let it get comfortable with its new surroundings and family at its own pace. Remind your children that their new companion needs time to feel safe in its new home, and soon they will have a friendly, playful and loveable pet.

Adoptions

Please consider adopting a kitten/cat from us. Contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring/whatsapp Maria (English) on 6466 29129, seven days a week 9am-6pm, or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm on 6712 82773. All kittens go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision.

Missing from home

Angelo has gone missing from Ten Bel, Las Galletas, where he has only just been rehomed. Despite lots of posters, no one has seen him. His owner is desperate to find him, because he is deaf and very vunerable, and not familiar with the area.

He isn’t wearing a collar, but has been microchipped. He has been neutered, although his ear has not been cut. Please can everyone keep an eye out for him, as his owner wants back home, where he belongs? If you do find him or see him, please keep hold of him and contact Annette on 64 28 77 706.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.

Shop volunteers

We are desperately short of volunteers who can spare a few hours a week, either mornings or afternoons. Never worked in a shop before? No problem. You won’t be on your own, and full training is given. Facebook PM to ask questions, or have a no-obligation chat. j