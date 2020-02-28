How to reduce your chances of catching this deadly disease

THE World Health Organisation has offered the following advice for people, to reduce their chances of catching the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Most people who become infected experience mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for others. Take care of your health and protect others by doing the following:

Wash your hands frequently

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand-rub, or wash them with soap and water.

Why? Either method kills viruses, which may be on your hands.

Maintain social distancing

Maintain at least one metre (3ft 3in) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Why? When someone coughs or sneezes, they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth, which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus, should the person coughing have the disease.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Why? Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and may make you sick.

Practice respiratory hygiene

Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

Why? Droplets spread virus. By following good respiratory hygiene, you protect the people around you from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early

Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.

Why? National and local authorities will have the most up-to-date information on the situation in your area. Phoning in advance will allow your health-care provider to direct you to the right health facility, quickly. This will also protect you, and help prevent spread of viruses and other infections.

Stay informed and follow advice given by your healthcare provider

Keep an eye on the latest developments about COVID-19. Follow advice given by your healthcare provider, your national and local public health authority or your employer, on how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Why? National and local authorities will have the most current information on whether COVID-19 is spreading in your area. They are best placed to advise on what people there should be doing to protect themselves.

They also have advice on how to deal with any stress you might feel during the outbreak.