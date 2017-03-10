It’s a real Gorilla thrilla

Gorilla Grill Pub & Kitchen, Torviscas

By Mel Faulkner

I HAD a fabulous opportunity this week to sample the delights of the new, swanky “Gorilla Grill” in Torviscas, close to Puerto Colon beach and next to Bombay Babu.

The restaurant is part of the Bombay Babu chain, known for its stunning, freshly-made, Indian food.

Gorilla Grill is the new sponsor of my Oasis Fm radio show, so I am delighted to review it, especially as my work colleagues have been going every week.

Parking is made easy because it’s under the La Niña hotel and shopping centre. Any excuse, girls, for a cheeky shop, shop, shop, and you can then treat yourselves to scrumptious food, made on the premises.

When I arrived with two friends, the restaurant was packed full with a melting pot of all ages, from a mature couple enjoying a fry-up and cuppa, to a group of lads eating home-made burgers for a hangover cure.

We were greeted by Verto, our cheeky waiter, for whom nothing was too much trouble. Cocktails were outstanding and inexpensive, professionally made by the manager, Simone, another cheeky chappy.

We decided to try everything, and actually shared the starters. I had the zucchini twirls – zucchini and asparagus with fresh veg and a tomato sauce – which proved outstanding. I would never order anything like that usually, but it really was delicious.

One friend had the hot buffalo wings with BBQ sauce … very tangy and loads of spices to tempt the palate. In fact, it was all so delicious that the three of us tucked in heartily.

The mains’ dishes were also shared, even though we mixed meat with fish. I ordered fillet steak, with Roquefort sauce, cooked to perfection, I like it medium and no blood, and it was perfect.

One friend had Penne and salmon with divine portions, just enough to make you feel full but not stuffed.

The third dish was a duck burger. We’d never heard of them before, let alone tasted one, but the general consensus was that it was absolutely outstanding, with caramelised onions, salad, home-made chips and garnish. Needless to say, we all tucked in and it didn’t last long.

The Gorilla Grill boasts that all its meat is of the highest standard, and minced on the premises to guarantee best results.

The sweets came recommended and we had the cheesecake, not too sweet but beautifully creamy, in addition to the tiramisu, a legendary, coffee-flavoured Italian custard, again not too much on the sweet side, with a gorgeous taste sensation.

Gorilla Grill shows all the televised major sports events, and you can even have a good old fry-up in the mornings to get you going.

This restaurant will almost certainly thrive because it has the same pedigree, the same high standard as the Bombay Babu restaurants, and everything is cooked fresh on the premises.

Check out the “Gorillagrilltenerife” Facebook page, their web site gorillagrill.co.uk for all the latest or just pop along to enjoy its daily cocktails, their fine food and even have a “selfie” taken with Digger the Gorilla. For reservation call 922 71 28 36