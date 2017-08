Ready to rumble

ANOTHER packed boxing bill in Tenerife will be staged next Friday, 1st September, at Xanadu Centro Hipico from 8pm.

The show-jumping complex is near Guargacho, a few miles north along the TF1 from Los Cristianos.

A mix of 12 professional and amateur bouts, includes two all-female clashes. Call 676 632 165 or 689 282 717 for ticket details.