Read all about it!

ADEJE public library, under Councillor Juan Desiderio Afonso Ruiz, celebrated International Libraries Day throughout the week with a series of activities in the Cultural Centre.

They were designed to encourage reading, and promote the space as a learning tool. On Tuesday, there was a 3D pop-up, story-telling workshop for children aged five and upwards.

The following day, it was time for the younger children’s story-telling, in Spanish, with music and creative games, to help the babies evolve their communicative skills.

Yesterday evening (Thursday), Felipe Ortín’s new novel, “Idus de Julio” was presented to the public.

Councillor Afonso Ruiz said: “We are delighted to have had these events taking place in Adeje in celebration of International Library Day.

“They have helped promote reading, and have also underlined its importance in the growth of a healthy society. We believe it is an investment in the future of Adeje.”