Reach for the sky!

Cats Welfare news

Tomorrow’s the day (21st October), when Cats Welfare’s Sharon Leighton and her friend Bridget Barnett are going to take a running jump, and you can sponsor them! Both ladies will be tandem paragliding, to raise money towards the charity’s HUGE vet bills.

Sponsor forms are in the Cats Welfare charity shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur, and various bars and restaurants. So dig deep, guys; you know it’s a good cause. If you would like to sponsor them by PayPal, our e-mail address is info@cats-welfare-tenerife.com. Put “Paraglide” in the notes box.

Trick-or-treat?

Halloween’s getting close, and there are going to be scary costumes and trick-or-treaters, not to mention lots of sweets! If you own a cat, there are a few things you might want to keep in mind, to ensure you can all still have fun.

Cats, especially black ones, continue to get such unfair press this time of year. It puts them at risk, in terms of their physical safety, and they can become very vulnerable when it comes to being the target of cruelty. So, be vigilant, and keep your cats indoors if you can.

The sights and sounds of people in costumes can be very unsettling and frightening for some cats, and you might find your cat has disappeared to a hiding place for a while.

Remember, if they are outdoor cats, it’s important that they have means of identification such as a microchip, and a collar with a tag. If they’re found, they can be returned as soon as possible.

If your cat has a habit of door-darting whenever it’s open, then Halloween’s probably a challenge for you. To keep them safe, put them in a separate room to prevent the chance of them slipping out while you’re handing out treats.

As for sweets, we all know they’re not good for you, or your pets. Chocolate is especially toxic to cats. Cats don’t, typically, have a sweet tooth, but if they’ve got into the habit of swiping food from the table, or been exposed to sweet food from family, make sure all treats are kept out of their reach.

Adoptions

We have playful, energetic and fun kittens waiting to be adopted at Vet Express, Torviscas Alto (6156 05888), and Don Perro vet at Las Chafiras (922 735582). All are completely litter trained.

All our cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. Ring or Whatsapp Maria on 6466 29129 (seven days a week 9-6pm), or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm, on 6712 82773. Message us on Facebook, or contact us on our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

All cats/kittens go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision. If you adopt two kittens together, kitten injections, micro-chips and neutering is FREE for the second kitten. Adopt a black kitten, or two, and both kittens receive the above treatments, free of charge!

Foster carers needed

We do not have a refuge, so we URGENTLY need people who are willing to foster kittens who are too young to be adopted, but need a safe place to stay until they are old enough to go to a forever home.

Also, cats recovering from surgery, illness or injury need somewhere to recuperate.

We provide all the essentials for your foster cat: litter, food, litter tray, beds etc, and all veterinary bills are covered. We advertise and find them homes, so you do not need to do this. Please contact us if you feel you can help.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.