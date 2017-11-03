Rapists queued up to abuse a tourist

FOUR Moroccan men, each said to have taken his turn to rape and sexually abuse a tourist in Gran Canaria, have been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The victim told officers she had been raped by one man at a shopping centre behind toilets in Puerto Rico, near Mogan, in the south of the island, before being targeted by a second, whom she fought off before managing to escape.

But investigators, who discovered the sex-attack had been recorded on CCTV, realised that she had been sexually abused by four men, who forced themselves on her, one after the other.

A fifth man tried to assault her, more than an hour later as she lay helpless, and barely conscious, on the ground.

Officers say the immigrants, some of whom were in Spain illegally, took advantage of her being drunk.

The woman’s nationality has not been revealed, but

the arrests followed a lengthy investigation, which began when the victim reported the foul crime to the authorities on Boxing Day last year.

A spokesman for the Guardia Civil, who arrested the four men, said: “Four Moroccans, aged between 26 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of crimes of sexual assault and sexual abuse at a shopping centre in the south of Gran Canaria.”

The Guardia are believed to be hunting the fifth man linked to the attack.