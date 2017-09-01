‘Rajoy’s a liar’ say opponents

MARIANO Rajoy was accused of lying during his own defence, and that of his Popular Party, against accusations of corruption.

The Spanish Prime Minister was also told to resign, after being forced to appear in parliament by opposition groups.

Rajoy claimed that, over the years, he had made 52 statements on corruption, and answered 32 questions relating to fraud during sessions of the “Prime Minister’s Questions” in the lower house.

“I have always appeared before this chamber,” he said. “That is my duty as Prime Minister.”

But Margarita Robles, the Socialist Party PSOE’s spokeswoman, who is also a Judge, replied: “You have not told the truth about the funding of your party, adding: “You should resign out of dignity.”

And Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias said: “Only someone who is incompetent could not know what was happening in his party. The conclusion is that you are lying. You don’t deny the facts; you deny you knew anything about them.”

Both left-wing parties charged that events and details surrounding the illegal funding of the Popular Party, from the late 1990s onwards, are now established, judicial facts.

These facts included off-the-books accounts, untaxed income for senior leaders and backhanders from companies, later awarded public contracts.

Rajoy, who had been grilled for two hours as a witness in a huge, on-going Gürtel scandal case last month, did not “oppose political responsibility” being demanded of him in parliament.

But he insisted that the correct means of doing so was not in an extraordinary session, but in a no-confidence motion.

“This chamber has not withdrawn its confidence in me or, to put it another way, it has not held me responsible,” he said: “My duty is to govern, and I shall continue to do so.”

The PM used his opening remarks to defend the anti-corruption measures introduced since the Popular Party returned to power in 2011. These included a ban on corporate finance and another ban on the pardoning of political parties’ debts by banks.

Ms Robles said the PM’s “moral superiority” and “arrogance” made her blush. She added: “To say that you are working for justice shows a lack of respect for justice professionals.”

Meanwhile, Podemos leader Iglesias wondered: “At which precise moment did you find out the financing of the PP was illegal? I hope you won’t reply that you read about it in the newspapers!”

Albert Rivera, the Ciudadanos leader, criticised Rajoy and the other parties for turning parliament into a political rally, before proceeding to praise his own party and announce their favoured measures against corruption.

“You have neither the legitimacy, nor the will, to fight against corruption,” he challenged, announcing that his party would introduce a bill in the autumn to limit the number of years a Prime Minister can serve.