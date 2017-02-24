Rajoy has united front with France

IMMIGRATION, security at the EU border and economic growth should be the EU’s main priorities post-Brexit, according to the leaders of Spain and France.

The on-going relationship between the countries saw Mariano Rajoy (pictured right) and Françoise Hollande at the 25th bilateral summit, staged in Malaga’s Pompidou Centre.

Spanish PM Rajoy said: “It it time for those of us who believe in Europe to send a unified and strong message that we stand united, and push for integration now more than ever.”

He further highlighted the need for a “fiscal union” to create a more competitive environment for European companies, which could lead to a unified tax scheme.

And to improve security, Spain and France are united in the belief that an EU defence fund should be set up.

Hollande warned of “outside forces”, which would like to see Europe collapse, and said the EU must find its purpose to avoid destruction.

The two leaders also signed agreements to share information concerning ETA, increased co-operation in the fight against drugs and mutual assistance in the case of forest fires.