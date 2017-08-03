Rajoy may face new trial, in Parliament!

SPANISH Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, having been grilled for two hours as a witness in a huge, on-going Gürtel scandal case in court last week, is under the cosh again.

This time the Government’s left-wing parties, PSOE and Podemos, have joined forced to sign a joint petition to parliament.

They demand the house be recalled from its summer break to discuss Rajoy’s role in the allegedly-fraudulent management of his Popular Party in the 1990s and early 2000s, known as the .

Specifically, the two left-wing parties want the PM “to explain the motives for which he refused to assume political responsibility for the corruption cases linked heavily to his Popular Party, and which led to him having to testify before the National High Court”.

The 65-member, permanent committee of the Spanish Congress, which takes decisions when parliament is in recess, must now decide on whether or not to accept the opposition request.

Socialist Party PSOE has 15 members on the committee, Podemos 12, the Popular Party 25 and Ciudadanos six. The other seven seats belong to regional minority parties.

A Spanish Congress spokeswoman said last Thursday that it was up to the Speaker – Rajoy loyalist Ana Pastor (PP) – to set a date for that vote, “which could be at any time until the end of the summer”.

A simple majority in favour of the petition would be enough to recall parliament.

Margarita Robles, PSOE spokeswoman, told a TV programme last Thursday: “Yesterday Mr Rajoy thought he was in parliament, where he doesn’t answer questions.”

She added:”If there is nothing to hide, the PP should welcome the chance to speak.”

On the Wednesday in court, Rajoy answered an investigating judge’s questions for two hours as a witness in the on-going Gürtel scandal case, claiming repeatedly that he knew nothing, saw little and had contact with almost no one named as a suspect in the trial, which is looking into off-the-books accounting and party financing when Rajoy was a minister under then Prime Minister José María Aznar.

Shortly after Rajoy’s testimony ended, Pedro Sánchez, who leads the PSOE, called on him to “resign this morning before the King”. Adding that it was “a black day in the history of our democracy”.

Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias said: “The impertinence and insolence with which Rajoy talks to citizens is shameful.”