Rajoy down, and out!

MARIANO Rajoy, leader of the Popular Party and Spanish Prime Minister of Spain from 2011 until last week’s no-confidence vote, is “leaving politics”.

But, at meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee, he pledged to stay on in a caretaker role until a successor was chosen.

The PP is now set to begin to process of selecting a new chief, ahead of elections, to be held any time before July 2020.

Rajoy said the last few days had not been easy for him, but he had “felt comforted” by the support of his party colleagues.

“The time has come to put an end to this story,” he said. “The PP must continue advancing under the leadership of another person.”