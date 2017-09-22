Rainbows, Brownies and Guides welcome

THE 1st Los Cristianos Rainbows/Brownies and Guides, having moved to Tenerife Family Church, in Coral Mar Square, are taking on new recruits in all three groups.

The Rainbows Girls are aged 5-7, the Brownies from 7-10 and the Guides, from 10 to 14. If your child, or children, are interested, they will be made most welcome, so please bring them along.

The girls meet on Fridays, from 6pm to 7.30pm, and, for further information, please contact Rachel Roberts (Unit Leader) at rachel68roberts@gmail.com or ring 669 444 391.