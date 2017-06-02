Radio Sur… for the Adeje people

RADIO Sur Adeje, 107.9fm, run by the local council, has been meeting its public service commitment this month, with three outside broadcasts from different parts of the borough.

The first was during the Adeje Rally, where the Viva la Vida programme was broadcast from Siam Mall. During the programme the radio station shared the stage with a number of national and regional broadcasters covering the event.

Last week the show was also on the road, with a special programme, broadcast live from Los Olivos Secondary School, which is marking its 25th anniversary.

The school was also awarded Adeje Council’s gold medal this week for services to education in the borough.

On Monday, the radio station broadcast a live edition from the Baile de Magos (street ball) on the eve of Canaries Day, from the Plaza de España.

Radio Sur Adeje 107.9Fm has been broadcasting continuously since its inception, in 1997, and is today recognised as an information reference point for the South of Tenerife.

Countless numbers of people have passed through the studio doors, many of whom are now working at regional and national level.

More recently, the station has improved its online presence, earning listeners from all over the world. And, for almost five years, it has also produced the English language programme English Time (Thursdays 1-2pm).