Radical detox could damage your health

By Val Sainsbury

THE potential harms of undertaking a radical, new-year detox have been underlined by concerned doctors.

They highlight the case of a 47-year-old woman treated last year, who became critically ill after taking herbal remedies and drinking too much water. She needed intensive care at Milton Keynes hospital.

The medics say that although she recovered with treatment, her story was a reminder of the dangers of drastic detoxing.

While it is tempting to cleanse yourself of the festive excesses, the concept, not necessarily healthy, is not backed by medical science, says their advice in the British Medical Journal Case Reports.

The woman they treated had taken a cocktail of herbs and alternative remedies, including: milk thistle, molkosan, glutamine, vitamin B compound, vervain and valerian root.

She was also said to have taken in lots of water, green tea and sage tea over the few days before becoming ill.

Shortly before being admitted to hospital, the woman collapsed and had a seizure. Medical tests revealed that she had dangerously-low levels of salt (sodium) in her body.

Her doctors, researching the herbal remedies used by the patient, also discovered the case of a man with a history of anxiety, who had had seizures because of his low sodium level.

His symptoms developed after consuming a large amount of a herbal remedy that contained: valerian root, lemon balm, passion flower, hops and chamomile.

The medics’ report stated. “The complementary medicine market is very popular in the UK, and the concept of the new-year ‘detox’, with all-natural products, is appealing to those less concerned with evidence-based medicine and more with complementary medicine. “Excessive water intake as a way of ‘purifying and cleansing’ the body is also a popular regime, with the belief that harmful waste products can, thus, be washed from the body.”

But the doctors warn: “Despite marketing suggesting otherwise, all-natural products are not without side-effects.”

The British Dietetic Association says the whole idea of detoxing is nonsense, a representative adding: “There are no pills or specific drinks, patches or lotions that can do a magic job.

“The body has numerous organs, such as the skin, gut, liver and kidney, which ‘detoxify’ the body from head to toe continually.

“Being well-hydrated is a sensible strategy, but drinking too much water can be as dangerous as not drinking enough.

“It sounds predictable, but, for the vast majority of people, a sensible diet and regular physical activity are the only ways to properly maintain and maximise your health.”