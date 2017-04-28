Queen honours Helen for 35 years of helping Brits

HELEN Diaz de Arcaya Keating, Tenerife’s British Vice Consul, received her honorary MBE medal at a Santa Cruz ceremony on Tuesday in the Real Casino de Tenerife.

British Ambassador Simon Manley (pictured with Helen) presented the award in recognition of her 35-plus years giving help to British citizens on the island.

“I am delighted to present this award to Helen as recognition of her many years of hard work, often out of hours and in the most distressing of circumstances, that have brought help to many hundreds of Britons,” said the Ambassador.

“Throughout these 35 years, she has shown exemplary leadership and has maintained a fantastic level of energy, enthusiasm and compassion.”

Ms Keating, a Spanish national, began her Tenerife Consulate career as an administrative officer in the early Eighties. She worked her way up, not only to become Vice Consul but also Deputy Head of the post.

“I am incredibly proud to receive this honour,” said Ms Keating, who was appointed an honorary OBE by The Queen in 2016.

“This is a fabulous day for me, and indeed, I have the honour of working with wonderful people.”

The Consulate, in the Plaza Weyler, Santa Cruz, covers the consular district of Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro.

More than 2.2 million UK visitors travelled to Tenerife in 2016, and around 15,000 British citizens are registered as living on the island.