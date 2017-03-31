Pups needing homes!

Accion del Sol news

THIS beautiful puppy, along with his brothers and sisters, arrived in very bad condition at the refuge a few weeks ago. Now happy and healthy, the pups are looking for loving new homes, so please do come and visit us if you are looking to adopt a dog.

School programme

We have reached our highest number of schools participating in our educational programme, spreading the word far and wide in animal welfare. We feel it is extremely important to try to give the animals in Tenerife a better life.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol