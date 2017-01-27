Who wants a puppy?

Live Arico news

WE rescued four puppies recently, out wandering on their own in Los Cristianos. They are now 10 weeks old and it looks as though they will grow to be small-to-medium.

One is already adopted and we still have two females and one male, wanting forever families. Could this be you?

We ask only an adoption fee of 140 euros for the girls and 110 euros for the boy. For that your baby is vaccinated, chipped and will be sterilised when old enough.

Thanks to foster mum Sharon Edens for caring for them so well.

For more information call Sue on 629 388 102.

Live Arico shops

San Eugenio: Opposite Hotel La Nina, at las Carabelas, near Amandas Bar. Open, Monday-Saturday, 10am to 4pm, and now Sundays

Los Cristianos: Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and playpark. Open daily, 10am to 4pm

Golf del Sur: Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open, Monday-Friday, 10am to 6pm; Saturday, 10 to 4pm; Sunday, 10am to 3pm

Don’t throw it away

Call us on 629 388 102 because we can sell it to help the dogs.