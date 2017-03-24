Puppy Prickles – a survivor

IT was an emotional time recently, when this lovely little girl was brought to K9. She was spotted early in the day in the barranco close to the refuge, and, judging by her poor condition, it was clear she had been there for some time. She was so frightened and trusted no one, always retreating to the safety of her cactus-bush “home” when approached.

But K9’s Anja Hillenbrand, and her other half, Bryan Gore, were not giving up. They stayed close to the young girl all day long, talking with her and coaxing her to take some much-needed food and water.

Finally, after many hours, and with encouragement from K9 worker Kelly Greenwood and her trusty dog, Chico, Anya had success when the little girl climbed into her arms to safety.

Prickles, yes Prickles! is doing just fine now, and this four-month-old survivor would very much like to find her much-deserved, forever family very soon. If you can help and would like to meet her, please get in touch with us in any of the ways mentioned below.

Car-boot sale

Grabbing a bargain while helping our K9 dogs and cats; what could be better? Our car-boot sales mean you can do exactly that, so why not come along to our next one this Sunday, 26th March, at Los Gigantes bus station from 9-midday.

There are always some great choices and bargains to be had. Our friendly K9 people will be waiting for you, and are always happy to help.

Remember, every cent raised goes towards the care of our K9 dogs & cats!

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.