We have puppies!!

AREN’T they gorgeous? And they won’t be big, as far as we can see! We are offering them for adoption, with all vaccinations completed and sterilisation included at six months of age.

They will also be micro-chipped. The price of all this is just 140 euros for the girls, and 110 for the boys. Send a WhatsApp to Eugenio on 633 717480 for more information. Adopt don’t buy!!

Thank you, Clouseau’s

We had a really great afternoon at Clouseau’s, Palm Mar, last Sunday, raising 431 euros for our doggies. Host Derrick Lynes introduced some excellent entertainment by Kerry Railton, Diane Bevan, Vivo, Sean King, Suzy Moore, Hayley Butler, Abba Fever and Gary Jay.

Thanks to all of you for giving your time. Some great raffle prizes were donated by Shazza’s Cup Cakes, Cindy Howells Hairdressing, Poochies Pet Hotel, Smiths Bistro, Clouseau’s and the Horse Riding Club.

It was so good of you all – thank you. Vicki Lynes organised the tombola, as always. Thank you Vicki, and thanks to the owners and staff of this great bar, and all the brilliant people who came and donated. Until next time.

As always, we are looking for even more spectacular prizes for the raffle, so, if you can help us, please get in touch via our Facebook page, Live Arico PAWS – Arona Tenerife. Items/vouchers can, of course, be left in any of our charity shops.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

