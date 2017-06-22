Puppies and kittens galore

K9 animal news

LOVELY Lee here is just one of many beautiful puppies and kittens currently at the refuge, who are anxious to find their forever families soon. The last few weeks have seen a much higher-than-usual number of abandoned youngsters at the gates, some just weeks old.

We don’t know why this is, but we do know that the refuge is no place for these little cuties. They all need their own safe and cosy homes as soon as possible, so they can move on with their lives. If you would like to offer a home to any of our young guys, and would like to meet them, please contact us in any of the ways below.

Car-boot sale

Grabbing a bargain while helping our K9 dogs and cats; what could be better? Our car-boot sales mean you can do exactly that, so why not come along to our next one on Sunday, 25th June at Los Gigantes bus station, from 09.00-12.00?

There are always some great choices and bargains to be had. Our friendly K9 people will be waiting for you, and are always happy to help. Remember, every cent raised goes towards the care of our K9 dogs and cats!

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.