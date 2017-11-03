Public safety assured

WORK has begun on improving the TF66 insular road, from Valle San Lorenzo to the TF-1 motorway

The Arona Council project is costing some 1.5m euros, but it will be money well spent because the road, which caters for around 20,000 vehicles daily, links the neighbouring towns of Cabo Blanco, Buzanada and La Camella.

The work has been prioritised because of the road’s poor state, and the Council hopes that the boost to public safety, including pavements, bus-shelters and pedestrian crossings, will see an improvement, economically and socially.