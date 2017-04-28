Proud Lions ready for centenary celebration

INTERNATIONAL Lions Clubs will have been established for 100 years in June, and they are now operating worldwide in more than 220 countries.

All members give their time, support and expertise freely to help the less fortunate and under-privileged.

Tenerife Isla Sur Club has been chartered for 32 years, working consistently in its community, wherever the need is greatest here in the South of Tenerife.

Club President Norman Goodall MBE, said: “During this time, we are proud to have sponsored two more clubs now working in the area, so we now have four clubs in the South.”

Tenerife Isla Sur has chalked up a number of firsts in its 32 years, such as Christmas Fayres, Car-boot sales, Children’s holidays, University scholarships, Golf tournaments and the initial charity shop, to name just a few of its community endeavours.

Norman added: “All these things, and a lot more besides, have given our members and supporters a lot of fun and pleasure to be involved in. And we hope to continue for as long as possible, into the next 100 years.”