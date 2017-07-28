And it’s a problem for universities

A LARGE Brexit question mark also hangs over Britain’s university sector because EU academics, researchers and students, who have chosen to make their careers in the UK, are unsure about their future.

Their dilemma is whether they should they remain at some of the world’s leading educational institutions, or move abroad to centres which may not enjoy the same recognition, but whose governments are more welcoming.

Meanwhile, these institutions, which contribute 2.8% to the UK’s GDP, have been joining forces to pressure Downing Street in the hope of reducing the impact of Britain’s EU divorce as much as possible.

But the consequences are being felt, even now, because the number of people applying to UK universities from abroad has already fallen.

And 47% of EU citizens, now resident in Britain, are considering leaving, according to a recent survey by Deloitte LLP.

“A university’s excellence comes from its academics,” said Louise Richardson, the Irish-born Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University.

And if that talent leaves, universities lose their prestige, and, along with it, the millions of euros in EU research funding, which will be replaced by huge tax increases.

If not, as Queen Mary University of London researcher Barbara Petrongolo argues, EU students will have to pay more than their British counterparts.

Over the last 13 months, said Ms Richardson, there has been a 14% drop in applications to British universities.

The UK receives more EU educational funding than any other member state (£4bn, or 4.46bn euros billion, in 2016), followed by Germany and Spain.

It also generates more scientific output, but 25% is produced jointly with EU researchers. “Universities here depend on internationalisation,” said Marcos Centeno, a Spanish-born researcher at London University’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

The school illustrates the problems Brexit will create for many UK educational institutions: half of its teaching staff is from overseas, and since the Brexit vote applications for 2018 have fallen by 40%.

Its Department of Japanese and Korean Studies, in which Centeno teaches, is the most important in the world and could face closure for lack of funding and a brain drain.

“Of the 60 people on my team, only three or four are British,” he added.

Rocco Micchiavello, from the London School of Economics, is more optimistic, and says, regardless of Brexit, that the exchange of ideas between Britain and the EU will continue.

But he also admits, like most academics in the UK, that research funding will be hit hard by the withdrawal. For example, the grants given by Horizon 2020, the European Commission’s research and innovation programme, the European Research Council, and Erasmus.

But Petra Kammerevert, the European Parliament’s Cultural Committee President, said: “It is too early to assess the impact of Brexit.”

And Santiago Fisas, a Spanish member of the European Popular Party, doubts there will be a brain-drain because the UK “needs to hold on to talent”.

Yet the figures seem to say the opposite, and then there is the growing feeling among EU citizens in the UK that they are no longer welcome:

“If this country doesn’t want me, then I don’t want to stay here,” insisted Greek Cypriot María Chatzichristodoulou, of London South Bank University.

European Research Council grants are awarded on a personal basis, which means that an EU researcher, undertaking a project in the UK, which receives 22% of ERC funding out of 44 countries, could take his or her money elsewhere.

“It is critical for our economy,” argued Jill Evans, the Green Party’s Welsh European MP.

Paolo Ruffino, an Italian researcher and lecturer at Lincoln University said: “There is a lot of anxiety. People facing the biggest problem are those who have already begun their doctorate, so making plans is difficult for them.”