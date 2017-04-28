Primary schoolkids hitting the airwaves

YOUNGSTERS from Fañabe’s primary school 6th class recently completed a month-long course in radio, organised by Adeje Council.

They learnt about how this medium of communication works, how to understand the messages transmitted and how to create, write and record messages for radio.

The schoolkids also had a practical day, visiting the Radio Sur 107.9Fm studios in Adeje Cultural Centre and the Press Centre.

The initiative was run jointly by the Departments of Communication and Education, under Councillors Zebenzui Chinea Linares and Adolfo Alonso Ferrera, who both agreed on the “need to improve the community skills of the students at this stage in their education, and before they enter secondary school”.

They added that the students were learning about the importance of constructing and designing a message for communication.

The course was run in two sections; theoretic and practical, with the students, on the final day, preparing a series of radio announcements and publicity spots, and recording them in the radio station.

The importance of reading as a tool in improving word use and adaptation was also emphasised during the course.

The youngsters also examined how news stories and adverts for radio were constructed.

The 26 schoolkids who took part in the course, and teachers from the Fañabe school, were extremely pleased with the results of what was, in essence, a pilot project, with everyone seeing the benefits of their experience.

The councillors said: “With this course, the Council is continuing to allow students to experience work practices, and also allowing them see the workings of the local administration.”