The pride of London

POPULAR darts star London, who played in the Oasis Fm League until his untimely death recently, has left a legacy, thanks to his widow, Ann Bowen.

She asked people attending his funeral to donate to the Cancer Bus charity, rather than buy flowers, and an excellent total of over 400 euros was raised.

Most of it will help keep the Charity Bus running, and a small sum will be put towards a darts trophy, in London’s memory.