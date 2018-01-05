Prescription drugs to be cheaper now

THE cost of 1,253 prescription drugs in Spain and the Canary Islands were reduced on 1st January, and a further 327 hospital-dispensed medicines will also cost less now.

But some 80% of the drugs are under different brand names of 10 active ingredients, according to the General Council of the Official College of Pharmacists.

These include Salbutamol, used to treat asthma. The medication was taken by Vuelta a España and Tour de France winner Chris Froome, which, to his dismay, has led to a failed drug test.

The verdict is under appeal because he maintains he took the correct dosage.

The tetracyclic anti-depressant Mirtazapine, a version which creates a calming and appetite-enhancing effect, is also used to treat anxiety and is on the list, as is the antibiotic Azithromycin Chondroitin Sulfate, often sold as Glucosamine, which is

taken to ease the effects of arthritis.

The contraceptive Ethinylestradiol, also known as Levonorgestrel, is among the cheaper drugs, along with two medications for arterial hypertension: Candesartan-Hydrochlorothiazide, also used for treating water retention in patients with congestive heart failure, liver cirrhosis or kidney disorders, and Olmesartan Medoxomil, for treating high blood pressure.

Also included on the list is the immune-system suppressant Methotrexate, used for cancer, ectopic pregnancy, rheumatoid arthritis and auto-immune diseases; Latanoprost, often sold as Xalatan, which treats glaucoma; and Insulin Glargine, for diabetics.

From New Year’s Day, any of these drugs already in stock should have been sold at the new prices, with pharmacies bearing the extra cost.