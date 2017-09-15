Pound boosted by upbeat, UK-growth forecast

STAYING on top of the latest currency news can help you time your transfers more effectively, so find out what you should be looking out for over the next couple of weeks.

Latest currency news

Over the last two weeks, the GBP/EUR exchange rate has recovered from an eight-year low of 1.0745 euros, to return to trading in the region of

1.0981. During the same period, EUR/GBP has edged from £0.9306 to £0.9098, but EUR/USD has recovered from lows of $1.1840 to $1.2013.

What’s been happening?

Once again, there’s been plenty of news driving currency-market movement over the last couple of weeks.

While the US has been battered by extreme weather conditions, causing concern for the nation’s economic outlook, and weighing on Federal Reserve interest-rate-hike expectations, the pound has been responding to Brexit-based uncertainty, and predominantly-disappointing domestic data.

Last week’s European Central Bank (ECB) interest-rate decision also caused something of a stir.

Although the central bank made no changes to monetary policy, it did positively revise its growth forecasts for the Eurozone, and indicate that decisions on the tapering of quantitative easing will be made in October. This was enough to send the euro broadly higher.

However, the common currency’s gains against the pound weren’t long-lived, with Sterling benefiting from a surprising boost at the end of the first week of September, as the UK’s third-quarter growth estimate from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) came in at 0.4% – twice the rate of growth recorded in the second quarter.

According to NIESR official Amit Kara: “If, indeed, economic growth is sustained at the 0.4-0.5% level, we prescribe a 25 basis point increase in Bank Rate in the first quarter of 2018, to reverse some of the emergency stimulus that the Bank of England injected into the economy last August, in response to the EU referendum result.”

What do you need to look out for?

After the excitement of last week’s ECB interest-rate decision, it’s the Bank of England’s (BoE) turn to trigger currency-market movement.

The tone the central bank takes at this month’s gathering may alter slightly, depending on the results of this week’s UK inflation and employment figures.

While the impact of the inflation report is more difficult to predict, amid bets that rising inflation still won’t push the BoE into raising interest rates, an uptick in UK average earnings would help alleviate some of the pressure on UK consumers, and could lend the pound support.

High-profile, economic reports from the Eurozone are in short supply this week, but speeches from ECB officials could unsettle the euro. Of course, investors will also be looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision on the 20th. If the Fed avoids making any references to a December, interest-rate adjustment, the US dollar may slide, giving the euro the opportunity to advance.

At Currencies Direct, we’re here to talk currency whenever you need us, so get in touch if you want to know more about the latest news, or how it could impact your currency transfers.

Since 1996, we’ve helped more than 150,000 customers with their currency transfers; just pop into your local Currencies Direct branch, or give us a call to find out more.