Police too smart for Russian crime boss

A JOINT operation between Spain’s National Police, the Guardia Civil and the police in Estonia has led to the capture of the head of the Russian organised crime group Kemerovo.

Raids were carried out simultaneously in Mijas (Málaga) and in Tallín (Estonia), where three other leaders of the largest Russian criminal organisation dedicated to drug trafficking were also arrested.

Heavily-armed police raided the home of its chief of staff in Mijas and found a stash of hidden cash, computer equipment, pending analysis, as well as an axe and a large knife, hidden by the main man under his pillow.

The other three leaders of the criminal group were arrested in Estonia, including the group’s deputy leader, a martial-arts expert who recruited the “soldiers” of Kemerovo in the gymnasium he ran.

The Estonian authorities had been investigating the criminal gang’s illegal activities for more than two years.

The operation took on a new dimension following the assassination, in September 2016, of one Estonia’s top mafia bosses, following a dispute between rival criminal gangs.