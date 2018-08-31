Police knew thieves, who were at it again

THE National Police have detained two men, known to them as criminals, and have charged them with breaking and entering, as well as robbery

The men entered a home in the Lanzarote capital of Arrecife on 20th August, where a couple were asleep in another room.

They helped themselves to a television, jewellery, money, a phone and the couple’s documentation, as well as the car keys, for their vehicle parked outside the house, which they also stole.

The home-owner alerted the police immediately, after discovering what had happened.

The police chief said the woman awoke in the middle of the night and noticed that the front door was open. She went to investigate, and discovered various items missing from the front room.

That same night, the police received a call from a witness, who told them he had seen a man acting suspiciously, as though he were shifting items from a vehicle to an Arrecife building.

Police passed by the area, where they detained and questioned the individual, as well as claiming the stolen TV.

A few hours later, the police found the other robber, who was also questioned, and a search revealed that he was carrying several watches.

One of them had been taken from the house, which had been burgled the same night, and the suspect was also arrested and charged.

After questioning both men, the car was also found, as well as all the other items stolen, and they were all returned to their rightful owners.

Both men are awaiting a date to appear in court.