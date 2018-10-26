Police are hunting for town’s poppy thieves

A TOWN’S vandals, who ripped down decorative poppies from a memorial display, have been warned by police: “You will not go unpunished!”

The community in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, were appalled when 20 large poppies were removed from their War Memorial. And organisers of the town’s Poppy Appeal believe it was a pre-meditated act, to damage the display.

In a tweet on Monday, Councillor Liam Dealtry, a former mayor, said: “To the person or persons who have stolen 20 big poppies off the Bridlington War Memorial fencing in the last four or five hours, I hope that karma comes and kicks you in the rear.”

Inspector Rob Cocker added: “This act of vandalism shows a complete lack of respect for those who fought and died for our freedom.

“I want to reassure the residents of Bridlington that it will not go unpunished, and we are working hard to gather evidence, to trace those responsible.”