Police hunting for cheeky bank thief

A MAN who staged an armed bank robbery in Bañaderos, Gran Canaria, and escaped with 1,050 euros, is being hunted by the Guardia Civil and police units.

The incident occurred at 11.30am on Tuesday, when Bankia’s alarm notified authorities that a robbery was taking place.

The thief didn’t hide from the security camera footage and was carrying a firearm, with which he used to intimidate people in the bank before fleeing on foot.

Police did not know whether the weapon was real or a fake.