Police ‘danger’ warning of charging mobiles publicly

THE National Police have issued a warning about the dangers of using public USB ports to charge mobile phones.

The alert, published via the official police Twitter feed, warns the public to the danger of having their information hacked when using a public charging-point.

In the same way that connecting a mobile phone to a PC allows you to access its memory, plugging a mobile into a public USB port enables others to access the information stored in it, or pass on malware, for example.

To avoid these problems, the police recommend you carry an external battery pack, because this can be recharged at a public USB, without risking your phone data.

Another option is to turn off the phone completely before charging it at a public USB port, making it much harder for potential hackers to access private information.

The third option is to carry a USB cable, which enables the device to be charged, but does not allow any data transfer, as is the case with almost all USB cables sold with mobile phones these days.