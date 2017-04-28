Podencos rescued

Accion del Sol news

IT was a very sad day at the refuge last Saturday (15th April), with eight podenco dogs being found abandoned in a cave in Granadilla, and all in appalling condition.

They are now safely at the refuge, along with the other 80 podencos that we already have. They do make loving pets, despite the dreadful way they are treated during their hunting lives.

Jack brings joy!

Our gorgeous resident dog, Jack, has been making the residents of La Residencia de los Ancianos very happy! Our work continues with the elderly, in addition to our educational programme throughout the many schools and colleges in the south of Tenerife.

Our main aim is to educate the children about animal welfare, in order to create a better life for our dogs on the island.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol