Plea for probe into 2008 plane horror

MORE than 6,000 people have signed a petition for a full investigation into Spanair flight JK5022, which crashed during take-off in Madrid to Gran Canaria’s Las Palmas airport in August 2008, killing 154 people.

Spanish authorities are yet to open an inquiry into the disaster, one of the worst in the country’s aviation history, with just 18 passengers surviving the Barajas Airport crash.

The pilot, reportedly, failed to deploy flaps and slats during a second take-off attempt, which meant the plane, unable to remain airborne, swerved off the runway and burst into flames.

Now, campaigners are calling for a thorough probe into what caused the crash and who was responsible, as well as learning lessons for future accidents.

On the petition page, campaigners have written: “Almost 10 years later, the Congress of Deputies has not yet opened a Commission of Inquiry to clarify the causes of the accident, debug responsibilities, extract knowledge for the safety and prevention of air accidents, and also repair the victims and their relatives with the truth. Justice.”

But it could prove difficult because the Spanair company closed down operations in 2012.